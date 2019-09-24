POLITIKS OF GRAFFITI 150: THE WHISTLE HAS BLOWN, WE MUST IMPEACH

SEPTEMBER 21, 2019

Week 149

Experts in authoritarianism advise to keep a list of things
subtly changing around you, so you’ll rememberhttps://theweeklylist.org/weekly-list/week-149/
IMG_1967
45 visited San Diego this week and I couldn’t make it to the protests. These photos are by Emily Conner, 18sep2019.

IMG_1968

IMG_1666
La Mesa, California. 21sep19.
IMG_1959
Downtown San Diego, California. 15sep19.

On Saturday, ten-thousand protestors gathered in Washington D.C. and at solidarity marches around the country as part of the “We the People March,” to remind Congress that they work for the people, and to demand that the Trump regime be held accountable.

