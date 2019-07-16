MONS, BELGIUM: AS A GIRL PONDERS… Published on July 16, 2019 by jacquelinemhadel City Centre, Main Square An 85m long and 16m high wooden sculpture called “ The Passenger “ occupies the Rue Nimy in the old city centre. The artist Arne Quinze’s “The Passenger” symbolises the flow of people and their cultural evolution occupying the Rue de Nimy’s since its origin in the 13th century. Functioning as the main entrance toward the Grand Place of Mons. One of the most important commercial trading center to the province of Hainaut during Middle Ages. Maison Losseau: “Inside this house is the finest example of Art Nouveau in Mons and was built under the direction of the lawyer Léon Rousseau. Everything is well though-out, balanced and harmonious. Each room has a flower as its theme. Before the first world war, it was the only house in town with electric lighting and a lift.” Maison de Style “Régence” – “This house in Rue de Nimy is one of the best examples of Regency style in Mons. All the openings, three upstairs windows, a central door and two ground-floor bay windows are decorated with symmetrical and similar shells. The perfect proportions make this house a precious and refined masterpiece of Mons Regency architecture.” 14jul19 Mons, Belgium Advertisements Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...