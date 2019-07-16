MONS, BELGIUM: AS A GIRL PONDERS…

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

DCIM107GOPROGOPR3017.

DCIM107GOPROGOPR2991.
City Centre, Main Square

DCIM107GOPROGOPR2992.DCIM107GOPROGOPR2993.DCIM107GOPROGOPR2994.DCIM107GOPROGOPR2995.DCIM107GOPROGOPR2996.DCIM107GOPROGOPR2997.DCIM107GOPROGOPR3005.DCIM107GOPROGOPR3006.DCIM107GOPROGOPR3007.DCIM107GOPROGOPR3009.DCIM107GOPROGOPR3012.DCIM107GOPROGOPR3013.DCIM107GOPROGOPR3014.DCIM107GOPROGOPR3015.DCIM107GOPROGOPR3000.DCIM107GOPROGOPR3002.

DCIM107GOPROGOPR3003.
An 85m long and 16m high wooden sculpture called “ The Passenger “ occupies the Rue Nimy in the old city centre. The artist Arne Quinze’s 
“The Passenger” symbolises the flow of people and their cultural evolution occupying the Rue de Nimy’s since its origin in the 13th century. Functioning as the main entrance toward the Grand Place of Mons. One of the most important commercial trading center to the province of Hainaut during Middle Ages.

IMG_0349IMG_0351IMG_0357IMG_0358IMG_0360IMG_0362IMG_0363IMG_0365IMG_0366

IMG_0367
Maison Losseau: “Inside this house is the finest example of Art Nouveau in Mons and was built under the direction of the lawyer Léon Rousseau. Everything is well though-out, balanced and harmonious. Each room has a flower as its theme. Before the first world war, it was the only house in town with electric lighting and a lift.” 

IMG_0368IMG_0373IMG_0375

IMG_0376
Maison de Style “Régence” – “This house in Rue de Nimy is one of the best examples of Regency style in Mons. All the openings, three upstairs windows, a central door and two ground-floor bay windows are decorated with symmetrical and similar shells. The perfect proportions make this house a precious and refined masterpiece of Mons Regency architecture.”

IMG_0378IMG_0379IMG_0380IMG_0383IMG_0381IMG_0382IMG_0384IMG_0386IMG_0387DCIM107GOPROGOPR3019.DCIM107GOPROGOPR3020.

14jul19 Mons, Belgium

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s