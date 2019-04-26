SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: NATURAL MYSTIC (Bob Marley)

Published on
DCIM104GOPROG0042149.
i’ve tried to find the answers to all the questions they ask. i know it’s impossible to go living through the past.
DCIM104GOPROG0012146.
when the rain fall, it don’t fall on one man’s housetop.
DCIM104GOPROG0062151.
woe to the downpressors. they eat the bread of sad tomorrow.
DCIM104GOPROG0102165.
as a man sow, shall he reap. and i know that talk is cheap.
DCIM104GOPROG0072152.
are you satisfied with the life you’re living?
DCIM104GOPROG0022147.
every day we pay the price with a little sacrifice.
DCIM104GOPROG0382309.
i don’t want to wait in vain for your love.
DCIM104GOPROG0352306.
in life i know there’s lots of grief.
DCIM104GOPROG0402311.
let jah moon come shining in.
DCIM104GOPROG0362307.
don’t worry about a thing, ’cause every little thing’s gonna be alright. 
DCIM104GOPROG0392310.
rise up this morning. smiled with the rising sun.
DCIM104GOPROG0412312.
is there a place for the hopeless sinner who has hurt all mankind just to save his own beliefs?

 

Captions = lyrics from Bob Marley’s “Exodus” album.

april 2019. San Jose, Costa Rica. 

