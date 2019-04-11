SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA 🇨🇷 GRAFFITI: ARROW

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

3apr19. San Jose, Costa Rica 🇨🇷.

Advertisements

8 thoughts on “SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA 🇨🇷 GRAFFITI: ARROW

    1. Yeah, as a solo traveler who walks the city streets around the world documenting the authenticity of the places as best I can, often things like ‘national’ beer bottles strewn upon the landscapes, go a long way in representing the local life.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s