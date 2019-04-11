SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA 🇨🇷 GRAFFITI: ARROW

“Culture tends to argue that it forbids only that which is unnatural. But from a biological perspective, NOTHING IS UNNATURAL. Whatever is possible is by definition also natural. A truly unnatural behaviour, one that goes against the laws of nature, simply cannot exist, so it would need no prohibition.” ― #yuvalnoahharari #sapiensabriefhistoryofhumankind #streetart #art #street #tokidokinomadblog #SanJose #CostaRica 🇨🇷 3Apr19 #graffitiart #photography #costaricastreetart #streetartcostarica #streetartsanjose #sanjosestreetart #mural #instagood #picoftheday #travel #costaricagraffiti #graffiticostarica #sanjosegraffiti #graffitisanjose #graffiti #iggraffiti #igart