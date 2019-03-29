SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA 🇨🇷 : BEING HALF ANYWHERE

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
“Being half anywhere is the true beginning of loneliness.” Mark Nepo
“I almost wish we were butterflies and liv’d but three summer days – three such days with you I could fill with more delight than fifty common years could ever contain.” ― John Keats, Bright Star: Love Letters and Poems of John Keats to Fanny Brawne

26mar19. San Jose, Costa Rica 🇨🇷

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s