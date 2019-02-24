SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA 🇨🇷: BE STILL

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

When we are stricken and cannot bear our lives any longer, then a tree has something to say to us: Be still! Be still! Look at me! Life is not easy, life is not difficult. Those are childish thoughts. Let God speak within you, and your thoughts will grow silent. You are anxious because your path leads away from mother and home. But every step and every day lead you back again to the mother. Home is neither here nor there. Home is within you, or home is nowhere at all. – Herman Hesse

San Jose Costa Rica 🇨🇷 24feb19

