SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA 🇨🇷: YOU GO ALONE

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
“Great artists make the roads; good teachers and good companions can point them out. But there ain’t no free rides, baby. No hitchhiking. And if you want to strike out in any new direction — you go alone. With a machete in your hand and the fear of God in your heart.” ― Ursula K. Le Guin
“Follow your bliss and the universe will open doors for you where there were only walls.” ― Joseph Campbell
“Pure Life”

“We no longer believe in anything.”

11/12/13/14/15feb2019. San Jose, Costa Rica 🇨🇷.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s