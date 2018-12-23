ARTIST/CURATOR INTERVIEW: PASCAL DOYTIER

Quick Facts/Timeline

Name: Pascal Doytier Born: Lyon, France Moved to: Cannes at 18 to work in the restaurant business Honeymooned in: Miami in ’93 Decided: on the plane back to France to try to live in the U.S. Moved to Los Angeles: End of 1993 “Earthquake!”: He was in the Northridge Earthquake of (January 17th) 1994 with his wife and young son. With a 6.7 magnitude and billions of dollars of damage, they were sufficiently freaked out and escaped to Texas almost immediately following the quake. Nothing: worked out in Texas. Couldn’t find a restaurant job in Austin, El Paso, or Houston. Clearly wasn’t meant to be. By March of 1994: had a job at a French restaurant and proceeded to work there for about a decade. Since 2004: working at the restaurant in the Hard Rock Casino Favorite Singer of All-Time: Janis Joplin. They share the same birthday, January 19th.

I’ve known Pascal for about 3 years now and we share a passion for art, obviously. But, I was wondering a few other things: WHY? WHAT? HOW? WHEN? WHERE?

Tokidoki: Pascal, you’re such a passionate promoter of art in the Miami area. HOW did you get into all of this?

Pascal: Well, I was actually more into photography early on. I took photography classes back in France, but it turned out school wasn’t really for me, so I stopped. Nevertheless, I still did photo shoots from time to time, and in 2012 while working with a local band, I drove through Wynwood for the first time. And I was just “WOW!”

TD: What “Wow?” What happened?

PD: Well, it was all so captivating, amazing! I’d never seen murals like that before and so much graffiti everywhere! I knew right then that I wanted to know more about the people behind the art. What’s their motivation? Why did they create this? What does it mean? So, I started to think about “How could I make that happen? …to get the artists to tell us more about themselves?”

PD: Shortly after, I saw a local magazine called “Pure Honey,’ about the local music scene and it was such a cool thing! There were show schedules and information on the musicians. Long story short, I knew I wanted a magazine just like this for the local art scene! That is where my magazine “Talking off the Wall” came from in 2014. I wanted to hear people telling me their story. The first artist to do my 5-question interview was Nobody a.k.a. TMNK (The Man Nobody Knew). He was a popular artist on the Miami scene at the time (R.I.P. – tragically passed away two years ago) and it was a great first interview. Unfortunately, the magazine only lasted for about a year and a half. It was too difficult to get advertising for what we wanted to do, how we wanted it to look.

TD: Ok, so, street art made quite an impact on you in 2012. What was your connection to art before that? That couldn’t have been your first time…

PD: No, not my first, but growing up in Lyon and Ouillins (just outside of Lyon), the street art was limited, so I didn’t notice it that much. Except, there was a mural in Ouillins that my Dad loved: “The mural of the Renaissance in Oullins (Lyon Metropolis)” so I remember him taking me to it, and I did appreciate it, for sure, but then there wasn’t much after that until I left France. Photography, not art, was still kind of my passion at that time.

PD: Anyway, I must have learned everything I possibly could about the street art scene in 3-4 months! I went on people’s Instagram pages (artists and photographers alike) to get to know the names of the artists and then eventually, I was meeting them, myself. Now, I continue to promote both local and international artists whenever I can. I still do artist interviews on the radio and I oversee regular pop-up events (painted clothes, Christmas ornaments, album covers, name tags, wooden popsicles, etc.) that effectively connect the art-buying public with the artists as much as possible.

TD: Thanks, Pascal, for the chat. Any future events on the horizon?

PD: Nothing concrete as of yet, but I have lots of ideas and potential collaborations throughout 2019, so I’m excited for the new year!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/talkingoffthewall/

