KYIV, UKRAINE STREET ART: THE RETURN…

I returned to Kyiv for a week in September of this year and tried to document as many murals as I possibly could, whether by walking the streets or stealing pics out of car windows… Please enjoy the fruits of my labor below :
This mural by the Australian artist Fintan Magee is depicting Anna Rizatdinovа, a Ukrainian former world champion in rhythmic gymnastics. She is one of the most decorated rhythmic gymnasts of her generation. Completed in 2015. Strilets’ka St, 12, Kiev, Ukraine
Sergei Nigoyan was an Armenian-Ukrainian Euromaidan activist who was shot and killed from during the 2014 Hrushevskoho Street riots where he was acting as security. He was the first protestor killed by shooting during the riots. He was among 100 people (Heaven’s Hundred Heroes) who died that night. The creator of this mural is Alexander Farto, also known as Vhils, from Lisbon, Portugal. The portrait is carved into the wall; Vhils’ signature style. Mykhailivs’ka St, 24А, Kiev, Ukraine
Blue Tit on a Lightbulb (Freedom) by Alex Maksiov (Completed in May 2016) “The Blue Tit is associated with happiness, the way it has a blue colouring and a long forked tail. These birds build their nests out of mud and they symbolize freedom, like the wide open sky, and eternal happiness…” Address: 12 Ivana Franka Street
Red Bicycle by Toronto-based artist, Emmanuel Jarus (May 2016) “I ride my bicycle to ride my bicycle.” The teacher sat at the feet of his student and said, “I am your student.” ~ Zen proverb Address: 13 Viacheslava Lypynskoho Street
Being that Ukraine is a country perpetually in conflict, Spanish artist, XAV wanted to paint the image of a cute and smiling boy. According to him “the work was devoted to the ability to enjoy simple things, the desire to see a half full glass, and not half empty, that even having nothing, you can still have everything …” Address: Kazymyra Malevycha St, 42
“A Flamenco in Kyiv” by Belgian artist Bart Smeets, a.k.a. Smates . Two intertwined flamingo heads; one is pink with its head submerged underwater, whilst the other one is seemingly born of the blue water-splash… Address: Lesi Ukrainky Boulevard 30
“Brown Bear in a Colorful Whimsy” by Spanish artist, Kraser Tres. Address: Verkhnii Val 44
“Semi-inflated Killer Whale Balloon” by Swedish artist-duo, NEVERCREW. Address: Saksahanskoho St, 147/5
City Man/City Lights by Sebastian Velasco (Completed in July 2016) Address: 36a Olesia Honchara Street
Rodents and Bunny by Roa (Completed in July 2016) Address: 32a Olesia Honchara Street
Address: Starovokzalna Street 12
Australian artist, Fintan Magee: “I wanted to create something simple but with clear accents,” says the artist. “That’s why I decided to draw a huge deer and a man crossing the river. For me, it is a symbol of both the unity of human and nature, and the transition of Ukraine from the past towards something new. Crossing the river means hard times, but on the other side there is always a better future waiting for us. This is my take on the situation in Ukraine: the symbol of the struggle for the better life and of the movement towards it.” Address: Voloska Street 19/22
“ Self Made Man,” by Ukrainian artist Alexander Grebenyuk. Address: (inside a carpark) 24a Honchar Street.
Blue Birds (Shadoofs) by Taras Arm (Completed in December 2016) Address: 9 Heorhiivskyi Lane
Artist: Guido Van Helten ~ titled Lily Of The Valley . Inspired by the poem of the same name by Lesya Ukrainka, one of Ukrainian literature’s foremost writers. She’s best known for her poems and plays. She was also a political, civil, and feminist activist. Address: Striletska Street 28
Car Cogs (Car Carousel) by M-City (Completed in December 2015) Address: 20B Striletska Street
“Herald of life” by Ukrainian artist Alexander Brytsev. Notice the white crow amongst the flock; apparently, it’s a symbol of good news and re-birth. Interestingly, it has been said that the location itself, is symbolic. It’s located in a residential/commercial yard off of a main street. Supposedly, there’s a cage with huge crows that have been living there for over two decades. Locals say that these birds understand the language of humans… Address: Reitarska Street 9
“Rise” by Washington, D.C. native/Berlin-based artist, James Bullough. Transcend and break free of the chaos in the world…
Eco Ukraine
(Homme Habile) by Guillaume Albi (Completed in Spring 2015) Address: 3 Observatorna Street
(Fluor & Malva sylvestris) by Fabio Petani (Completed in July 2017) Address: 15 Bulvarno Kudriavaska Street
Spanish artist Borondo’s rendition of one of the oldest Cathedrals in Europe ~ the Saint Sofia Cathedral. Address: Heroiv Stalinhrada Avenue 16д
WAONE / Interesni Kazki Address: E 40
Address: Mykoly Bazhana Avenue 5
Address: Mykoly Bazhana Avenue 9
Greek artist INO’s “Instability.” A ballerina is dancing over a bomb. Inspired by the politically volatile situation in Ukraine, the piece is criticizing the failure of people to be able to coexist on earth. Address: Mykoly Bazhana Avenue 7
Artist: Ernesto Maranje Address: Mykoly Bazhana Avenue 5е
September 2018. Kyiv, Ukraine.
