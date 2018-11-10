KYIV, UKRAINE STREET ART: THE RETURN…

Back in the USA 🇺🇸 . . . “Have you been the un-American? Just you and your idol sing falsetto 'Bout Leather, leather everywhere, and Not a myth left from the ghetto Well, well, well, would you carry a razor In case, just in case of depression? Sit on your hands on a bus of survivors Blushing at all the Afro-Sheeners Ain't that close to love? Well, ain't that poster love? Well, it ain't that Barbie doll Her heart’s been broken just like you and All night All night you want the young American...” #davidbowie #stonybrook #longisland #longislandny #newyork #travel 9oct18 #travelphotography #photography #tokidokinomadblog #instagood #igers