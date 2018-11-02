FRANKFURT, GERMANY 🇩🇪: (HÖCHST) CASTLES 🏰 AND STUFF

Justinuskirche or St. Justin’s Church is the oldest building in Frankfurt. The church dates back to the Carolingian era and was first consecrated in 850. The three-naved church was modified during the fifteenth century, although it still retains much of its original design. The choir however was completely rebuilt in a late Gothic style. The bombastic altar was created in the eighteenth century in the then popular Baroque style. http://www.aviewoncities.com/frankfurt/hochst.htm The white painted watchtower of the Höchster Schloß towers over the old town. Originally built in the fourteenth century, work on the castle continued during the following centuries and at the end of the sixteenth century it was expanded with a new structure in Renaissance style, the Neue Schloß (new castle). In 1908 the dilapidated complex was acquired by the local industrial magnate Adolf von Brüning, who opened the castle’s park to the public. Since 2002, the complex is owned by the German Foundation for Monument Protection. http://www.aviewoncities.com/frankfurt/hochst.htm

21oct18. Höchst, Germany 🇩🇪

