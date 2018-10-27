MAINZ , GERMANY 🇩🇪: MAINZ CATHEDRAL

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

Mainz Cathedral, Der Hohe Dom zu Mainz, over a 1,000 years old. Located near the historic market square in the city center. Roman Catholic. In World War II, Mainz was hit several times by allied bombing (1942) and the Cathedral was badly damaged, but always restored. During the Middle Ages, the right to crown German kings (and queens) was given to the Archbishop of Mainz.

