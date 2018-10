“JOURNEY” by Bali-born, Athens, Greece-based painter/muralist, Wild Drawing ✍️.

Find this artist on Instagram at: https://instagram.com/wd_wilddrawing?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=snivxwiayztn and at his website: http://wdstreetart.com

This piece from 2016 is still up and thriving in Mainz-Kastel, Wiesbaden, Germany. 🇩🇪

20oct18. Mainz-Kastel, Wiesbaden, Germany 🇩🇪.

Advertisements