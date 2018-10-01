WEIMAR , GERMANY 🇩🇪: GROßER GEIST

The original Goethe–Schiller Monument (German: Goethe-Schiller-Denkmal). It incorporates Ernst Rietschel‘s 1857 bronze double statue of Johann Wolfgang Goethe (1749–1832) and Friedrich Schiller (1759–1805), who are probably the two most revered figures in German literature. The monument has been described “as one of the most famous and most beloved monuments in all of Germany” and as the beginning of a “cult of the monument”. (Wiki)

Großer Geist. “Great Spirit.” Thomas Schütte. Herakut. The church of Ss Peter and Paul is also known as Herderkirche (Herder Church) after Johann Gottfried Herder. It is the most important church building of the town, and is called Stadtkirche (town church), opposed to the courtly Schloßkirche (court chapel). It has been the church of a Lutheran parish since 1525, after the Reformation. The church is part of the World Heritage Site Classical Weimar. (Wiki)

Rathaus Weimar.

Schloss Weimar.

Goethe’s House.

30sep18. Weimar, Germany 🇩🇪

