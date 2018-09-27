DRESDEN , GERMANY 🇩🇪: TOUCH THE SKY

The Dresden Kreuzkirche. Built 1800.
Frauenkirche.
Lots of construction 🚧🔨 going on.
The Goldener Reiter (Golden Rider), a gilded equestrian statue of Augustus the Strong is one of Dresden’s best known landmarks.
The statue, showing the Elector of Saxony and King of Poland dressed as a Roman Emperor, stands at the Hauptstrasse, the main pedestrian boulevard in Dresden’s Neustadt district, just across the Augustusbridge from the Schlossplatz. http://www.aviewoncities.com/dresden/goldenerreiter.htm
HerbstmarktDresden choirboy statue Ritter Sport chocolate 🍫 display in Dresden Central train 🚂 station
27sep18. Dresden , Germany 🇩🇪
