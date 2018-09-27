DRESDEN , GERMANY 🇩🇪: TOUCH THE SKY

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

The Dresden Kreuzkirche. Built 1800.

Frauenkirche.

Lots of construction 🚧🔨 going on.

The Goldener Reiter (Golden Rider), a gilded equestrian statue of Augustus the Strong is one of Dresden’s best known landmarks.

The statue, showing the Elector of Saxony and King of Poland dressed as a Roman Emperor, stands at the Hauptstrasse, the main pedestrian boulevard in Dresden’s Neustadt district, just across the Augustusbridge from the Schlossplatz. http://www.aviewoncities.com/dresden/goldenerreiter.htm

HerbstmarktDresden choirboy statue Ritter Sport chocolate 🍫 display in Dresden Central train 🚂 station

27sep18. Dresden , Germany 🇩🇪

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s