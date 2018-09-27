DRESDEN , GERMANY 🇩🇪: STORMY WAVES

The Elbe River meanders through Dresden.Dresden Frauenkirche. Built in the 18th century, the church was destroyed in the bombing of Dresden during World War II. The remaining ruins were left for 50 years as a war memorial, following decisions of local East German leaders. The church was rebuilt after the reunification of Germany, starting in 1994. (Wiki)

Knocked down Martin Luther statue in front of the rubble of the destroyed church. 1945. Photographer unknown.Stormy Waves 🌊 fountain by Robert Dietz in 1894.

26sep18. Dresden, Germany 🇩🇪

