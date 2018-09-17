ŁÓDŹ (pronounced “WOODGE”), POLAND 🇵🇱: “I AM ANOTHER”

Freedom fighter Tadeusz Kościuszko. Pl. Wolności (Freedom Square.)

WASK.

“I am another.”

“We are under protection, i.e. defenseless.”

Alexander Nevsky Cathedral ~ An Orthodox Church built at the end of the 19th century. The Cathedral was financed by the most prominent factory owners at that time, Karl Scheibler, Izrael Poznanski and Luliusz Kunitzer (none of whom were actually Orthodox Christians), to celebrate the miraculous survival of Russian Emperor Alexander II from an assassination attempt in 1879. (Poland was a part of Russia at the time). https://theculturetrip.com/europe/poland/articles/the-top-10-things-to-do-and-see-in-lodz/

16sep18. Lodz, Poland 🇵🇱

