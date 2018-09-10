KIEV , UKRAINE 🇺🇦: КИЇВСЬКА ЖИТТЯ (KIEV LIFE)

Cherry 🍒 Nalivka (berry liqueur)

Apparently, the translation: “Dear Mother Mary, please take Putin away.”

The order: Shot of homemade vodka, bite the salted tomato, bite the brown bread, and eat the salo (pork fat.)

Above translation: “Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away.” Corinthians 13:8

Below translation: “666 Biometric Passport on the forehead (chip.)

7sep18 Kyiv, Ukraine 🇺🇦

