ISLAMABAD , PAKISTAN 🇵🇰: WAKING UP جاگتے ہوئے Published on September 3, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel 3sep18. Islamabad, Pakistan 🇵🇰 Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “ISLAMABAD , PAKISTAN 🇵🇰: WAKING UP جاگتے ہوئے”
Hi! I discovered your work through MIssy’s FB. I worked with her years ago in Vancouver. Your work is mind blowing and gives me hope in humanity to see such amazing photos and they eye that is obviously open and generous toward other cultures. I always admired Missy’s ability to travel around the globe and how here are you photos. Thank you.
– Karen
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank YOU so much, Karen. You sure know how to make one’s day ~ and I mean that in the literal sense. I am in Dubai on a 24 hour layover, semi-conscious, just took the metro all over the city trying to find street art murals that I know exist! Found none. And am pretty sure I am experiencing heat stroke. Walking around in jeans and a black t-shirt and a heavy backpack, aimlessly, well…I now know how that story ends, haha! Thanks so much and I truly hope, even ONE person who has seen my Pakistan photos, will GO and see this beautiful country and its peaceful people for themselves.
LikeLike