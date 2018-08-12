LAHORE , PAKISTAN: دوپٹہ گلی DUPATTA GALI

دوپٹہ گلی Dupatta Gali is a famous, old spot in Lahore’s Liberty Market. A dupatta is a shawl-like scarf that is part of Pakistani women’s traditional wear. Dupatta Gali is an intoxicating scene of dyers making colorful designs on dupattas:

Dyers throw these up with expertise for hang drying.
A young boy, probably an apprentice in his family’s dye-stall.
Motorbikes aren’t just for riding. They are used to drape the dupattas for drying. 

4aug18 Lahore, Pakistan

