LAHORE , PAKISTAN : A PIECE OF ME میرے ایک ٹکڑے Published on July 27, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel Picture of me. Peering into a jewelry shop on Ichara Street. I’m not sure if Pakistanis have ever seen a camera they didn’t like. Narrow alley off of Ichara Street. “Action Child.” A lot of hustle and bustle on the narrow paths off of Ichara Street. Dangerous, hard work on a hot Saturday afternoon. The Elections (finally over) caused quite a stir for weeks leading up to July 25th… Apples 21jul18 Lahore, Pakistan. Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
7 thoughts on “LAHORE , PAKISTAN : A PIECE OF ME میرے ایک ٹکڑے”
Missed U! Keep sharing, stay motivated…
Share more love, peace, happiness…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful pictures!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you !
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure either if Pakistanis have ever seen a camera they didn’t like 🙂 but I sure like how you handle that camera and take in all those details into these engaging photos. Thanks for sharing them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol ! Aww, thank you so much !
LikeLiked by 1 person
My pleasure 🙂
LikeLike
Great photographs but I just want to feed the goats and water buffalo. I wouldn’t last a day in that environment. I’d be stealing the animals.
LikeLike