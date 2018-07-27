LAHORE , PAKISTAN : A PIECE OF ME میرے ایک ٹکڑے

IMG_5156
Picture of me. Peering into a jewelry shop on Ichara Street.
IMG_5145
I’m not sure if Pakistanis have ever seen a camera they didn’t like. 

IMG_5147

IMG_5151
Narrow alley off of Ichara Street.

IMG_5214

IMG_5155IMG_5154

IMG_5153
“Action Child.” A lot of hustle and bustle on the narrow paths off of Ichara Street.

IMG_5241IMG_5240IMG_5236

IMG_5234
Dangerous, hard work on a hot Saturday afternoon.
IMG_5229
The Elections (finally over) caused quite a stir for weeks leading up to July 25th…

IMG_5227

IMG_5225
Apples

IMG_5217IMG_5216IMG_5157IMG_5146

21jul18 Lahore, Pakistan.

 

