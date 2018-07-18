LAHORE , PAKISTAN 🇵🇰: WAGAH BORDER CEREMONY

The lowering of the flags ceremony at the Wagah border is a daily military practice that the security forces of India and Pakistan (Pakistan Rangers) have jointly followed since 1959. The drill is characterized by elaborate and rapid dancelike manoeuvres, which have been described as “colourful”. It is alternatively a symbol of the two countries’ rivalry, as well as brotherhood and cooperation between the two nations. (Wiki)

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Founder of Pakistan.

14jul18. Lahore , Pakistan 🇵🇰.

