A beggar sits on the sidewalk in front of a Pakistan Flag mural early in the morning.

Boys go to an fro transporting things on a donkey cart.

Checking his phone…

Bikes are for more than just riding.

It’s mango season and some men are grabbing some to take home after work on a Friday evening.

July2018. Lahore , Pakistan πŸ‡΅πŸ‡°

