LAHORE , PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 : LIFESTYLE CUISINE

Daal Mash .

Early morning breakfasts on the sidewalks

Morning ponderings

Chicken Tikka, Kebabs, and Naan .

Some children go to school in the mornings, some do this. So many things in life should not be taken for granted. If traveling to faraway misunderstood places doesn’t humble you, it’s hard to imagine what will.

Experience on the streets thus far, indicates that Pakistanis don’t mind a camera… 😉

Intricately decorated truck, a Pakistan tradition…

Keema Naan .

Stopping for a snack at a food cart.

Taking care of business on the roof.

Sometimes you have to push your Ching Chi …

Bainghan Ka Bharta . Eggplant 🍆 Curry .

Lahore , Pakistan 🇵🇰 July 2018

Advertisements