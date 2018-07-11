Anarkali Street (Food Street) on a Saturday night . Images below are of a man making a “burger” for us. The most delicious fried egg sandwich 🥪 I’ve ever eaten. 50 Rupees = 41 cents .
A man recycling plastic bottles in The Walled City .
A view of the Old City from The Walled City .
7july18 Lahore , Pakistan 🇵🇰
Advertisements
4 thoughts on “LAHORE , PAKISTAN 🇵🇰: MEDLEY”
Great post!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much !
LikeLiked by 1 person
No problem! Always wanted to go there. It’s pretty cool to see an inside.
LikeLike
The little girl in the first photo captured me.
LikeLike