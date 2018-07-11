LAHORE , PAKISTAN 🇵🇰: MEDLEY

Anarkali Street (Food Street) on a Saturday night . Images below are of a man making a “burger” for us. The most delicious fried egg sandwich 🥪 I’ve ever eaten. 50 Rupees = 41 cents .

A man recycling plastic bottles in The Walled City .

A view of the Old City from The Walled City .

7july18 Lahore , Pakistan 🇵🇰

