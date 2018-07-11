LAHORE , PAKISTAN 🇵🇰: MEDLEY

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

Anarkali Street (Food Street) on a Saturday night . Images below are of a man making a “burger” for us. The most delicious fried egg sandwich 🥪 I’ve ever eaten. 50 Rupees = 41 cents .

A man recycling plastic bottles in The Walled City .

A view of the Old City from The Walled City .

7july18 Lahore , Pakistan 🇵🇰

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “LAHORE , PAKISTAN 🇵🇰: MEDLEY

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s