LAHORE , PAKISTAN 🇵🇰: LAHORE FORT

The Lahore Fort (Punjabi and Urdu: شاہی قلعہ‎: Shahi Qila, or “Royal Fort”), is a citadel. It is notable for having been almost entirely rebuilt in the 17th century, when the Mughal Empire was at the height of its splendour and opulence. The foundations of the modern Lahore Fort date to 1566 during the reign of Emperor Akbar. In 1981, the fort was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lahore_Fort

7jul18 Lahore, Pakistan 🇵🇰

