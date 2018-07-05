LAHORE , PAKISTAN 🇵🇰: FOOD MONSOON

Morning Chai ☕️ .
Rickshaw Row
Biggest rainfall in Lahore in 38 years on July 3rd. Tragically, 8 people died.
Koozy Haleem . A variety of lentils. Chilies 🌶 and spices can be added. I dumped them all in. Spicy hot and delicious.
Monument in Bahrain Town
Haircut, anyone?
The art of decorating trucks is a big thing in Pakistan. Usually, the art is a direct reflection of that particular driver’s ideology.
Halwa Poori . Poori bread with Chana Masala and Halwa.
Sajji . Originating from the Balochistan province.
4jul18 Lahore, Pakistan 🇵🇰
