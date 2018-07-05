LAHORE , PAKISTAN 🇵🇰: FOOD MONSOON

Published on

Morning Chai ☕️ .

Rickshaw Row

Biggest rainfall in Lahore in 38 years on July 3rd. Tragically, 8 people died.

Koozy Haleem . A variety of lentils. Chilies 🌶 and spices can be added. I dumped them all in. Spicy hot and delicious.

Monument in Bahrain Town

Haircut, anyone?

The art of decorating trucks is a big thing in Pakistan. Usually, the art is a direct reflection of that particular driver’s ideology.

Halwa Poori . Poori bread with Chana Masala and Halwa.

Sajji . Originating from the Balochistan province.

4jul18 Lahore, Pakistan 🇵🇰

