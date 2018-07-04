LAHORE , PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 STREET ART: I ❤️ LAHORE

Maula Jatt (Urdu: مَولا جٹ ‎), is a 1979 Pakistani Punjabi language action, musical film. This movie belongs to a genre which represents the rural culture of Pakistani central Punjab.

Reshma, was a Pakistani folk singer. Awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the third highest honour and civilian award in Pakistan among other honours, she is remembered for folk songs and her powerful singing voice. (Wiki)

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan (Urdu/Punjabi: نصرت فتح علی خان‎; 13 October 1948 – 16 August 1997) was a Pakistani musician, primarily a singer of Qawwali, the devotional music of the Sufis.[1] Widely considered one of the greatest voices ever recorded,[2] he possessed an extraordinary range of vocal abilities and could perform at a high level of intensity for several hours. (Wiki)

Kalash or Kalasha are a pagan tribe of Chitral, the northern district of the Pakistan’s North-West Frontier Province (NWFP).

“Abdul Sattar Edhi was a beacon of hope in a country too often mired in despair. He was an ascetic in a country where politicians regularly skim millions of dollars through corruption; a humanitarian in a country rife with sectarian hatred and violence; and ultimately the provider of public services in a country where the government often fails to provide even the most basic ones, like adequate hospitals and ambulances.” https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2016/07/08/abdul-sattar-edhi-he-was-a-hero-to-pakistans-poor-and-needy/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.9482dac596d0 and Raheel Sharif (Urdu: راحیل شریف; born 16 June 1956), NI(M), HI(M), is a retired four-star rank general in the Pakistan Army who served as the 9th Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, from 29 November 2013 to 29 November 2016 He is largely considered to be the one of the most popular army generals in the country’s history. He currently serves as the Commander-In-Chief of Islamic Military Alliance. (Wiki)

3jul18 Lahore, Pakistan 🇵🇰

