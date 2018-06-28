Iași , Romania : Lost Lyrics

IMG_4051
Residential building with commercial shop below.
IMG_4011
Cow herder in a field.
IMG_6983
1+1=1 behind bars. Ache77. https://www.instagram.com/ache77stencilartist/
IMG_4016
Lost lyrics: “sunflower fields forever.”

IMG_4035

IMG_4044
Built into the wall
IMG_4023
Church in a field. 
IMG_3977
Trolley
IMG_3985
Movie theater

IMG_3987IMG_4020IMG_4001IMG_4045IMG_4048

IMG_4116
The Alexandru Ioan Cuza University (Romanian: Universitatea „Alexandru Ioan Cuza”; acronym: UAIC) is a public university. Founded one year after the establishment of the Romanian state, by an 1860 decree of Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza, under whom the former Academia Mihăileană was converted to a university, the University of Iași, as it was named at first, is the oldest university of Romania, and one of its advanced research and education institutions. (wiki)

IMG_4085IMG_4077IMG_4097IMG_4098IMG_4095

IMG_4029
View from above

IMG_3951IMG_4015IMG_4193IMG_4024IMG_4103

23/24jun2018. Iași, Romania.

