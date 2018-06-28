Iași , Romania : Lost Lyrics Published on June 28, 2018June 28, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel Residential building with commercial shop below. Cow herder in a field. 1+1=1 behind bars. Ache77. https://www.instagram.com/ache77stencilartist/ Lost lyrics: “sunflower fields forever.” Built into the wall Church in a field. Trolley Movie theater The Alexandru Ioan Cuza University (Romanian: Universitatea „Alexandru Ioan Cuza”; acronym: UAIC) is a public university. Founded one year after the establishment of the Romanian state, by an 1860 decree of Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza, under whom the former Academia Mihăileană was converted to a university, the University of Iași, as it was named at first, is the oldest university of Romania, and one of its advanced research and education institutions. (wiki) View from above 23/24jun2018. Iași, Romania. Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “Iași , Romania : Lost Lyrics”
You have to LICENSE your horse drawn cart? Is no place sacred anymore? (Imagine living in place where “207” is a license number, though!) 😘
