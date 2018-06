Artist HarceaPacea https://www.instagram.com/harceapacea and the elephant 🐘 featured later in this post…

Artist: ACHE77 https://www.instagram.com/ache77stencilartist and the 1+1=1 and Cat Mai Rezisti pieces featured later in this post…

24jun18 Iaşi , Romania 🇷🇴

Advertisements