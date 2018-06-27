Iaşi , Romania 🇷🇴: “Sa primesti ce ai dat”

The Border crossing from Moldova 🇲🇩 .
The road to Iaşi .
Passing through villages on the way…there are still horse drawn carriages serving as practical modes of transportation .
Mănăstirea Trei Ierarhi (Monastery of the Three Hierarchs). Completed in 1639.
Artist : HarceaPacea https://www.instagram.com/harceapacea
sa primesti ce ai dat . Rough translation: “To get what you gave.”
“I also want to be an artist.”
Grand Hôtel Traian. Designed by Gustave Eiffel. 1887.
23/24jun18 . Iaşi , Romania 🇷🇴
