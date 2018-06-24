POLITIKS OF GRAFFITI 85: BOLD-FACED LIES

Week 84 of this presidency: Experts in authoritarianism advise to keep a list of things subtly changing around you, so you’ll remember.

June 23, 2018 https://medium.com/@Amy_Siskind/week-84-experts-in-authoritarianism-advise-to-keep-a-list-of-things-subtly-changing-around-you-so-96e5879c7a32

Generations from now will mark this week as the moment Americans realized we were losing our country as we have known it.

This week the world looked on in horror as the atrocity of separating families at our southern border was finally exposed by widespread media coverage. That coverage was limited as the press and even members of Congress were denied access to detention centers and newly constructed tent cities. Other than audio that was leaked to ProPublica of a young child wailing for her mother, there are almost no videos or photos of girls, toddlers or babies. The AP reported on “tender age” shelters — three already built and a fourth coming soon.

Amid harsh condemnation domestically and worldwide, Trump signed an executive order, purportedly ending family separation, but the regime laid out no plan to reunite families already separated at the southern border, and other forms of separation continue to be carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement throughout our country. Curiously, after the order, the regime was still laying out plans to construct temporary housing for another 20,000 migrant children and 119,000 migrant adults.

This week Trump and his regime continued to bold-face lie to and obscure facts from the American people. The repetition of lies was noted by the WAPO in Trump’s ramped up Twitter activity. Propaganda TV also played a role with disinformation promulgated by Fox News and Sinclair Broadcasting, which backed Trump’s alternative version of reality on immigration.

Although last week Trump was able to garner normalizing, Super Bowl-type coverage of his Singapore summit, this week revealed it was all stagecraft, no substance. The regime also quietly rolled out a government restructuring plan to consolidate power, take away safety nets and sell off government properties en masse.

