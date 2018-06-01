CHIȘINĂU , MOLDOVA 🇲🇩 : TE IUBESC MOLDOVA

“I Love Moldova 🇲🇩 .”

“A Rose 🌹 by any other name . . .” = “Un trandafir cu orice alt nume . . .”

Old Roman Columns disintegrating in plain view. A graffiti tag from Bust, a Romanian graffiti writer…

Mysterious BNE has left his tag all over the capital city. No one knows who he is, but as someone who travels the world, I can tell you that he is arguably the MOST prolific sticker slapper in the street art universe. I’ve seen them in tons of cities around the globe. BNE is a proponent for clean water 💦 for everyone… I’d say go to his IG, but, he’s taken all of his posts down…? I want to meet this guy so badly!

The back of the Chișinău Water Tower.

3LB Crew

The Waiting is the hardest part.

An unattended dog , quite possibly the Queen’s , walks past a rundown house.

There’s still life inside these walls.

BNE. The sticker below is what I was referring to earlier. The tags that I’m seeing all over the city, are a first for me, I think. I thought he just did stickers.

Another sticker for mayoral candidate, Constantin Codreanu .

I love seeing books in different languages other than English . But, don’t read about that asshole, though. In ANY language.

Moldovans exit a bus 🚌 on Stefan Cel Mare Street .

Cafea cu graffiti mele, te rog .

Locals hang out in front of the opera house on Stefan Cel Mare str.

Politics are a part of the fiber of Moldova 🇲🇩 . Russian Matryoshka dolls for sale at the market in the park next to the opera house.

Kitty on LSD. Because, why not ?

I love it when street art naturally merges with the urban landscape .

FVCK your politics. Serve the people ! “Jack” sticker is from Zacharie Bodson, à Lille, France-based artist.

May2018. Chișinău , Moldova 🇲🇩 .

