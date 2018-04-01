VENICE (BEACH,) CALIFORNIA STREET ART: AT MUSCLE BEACH & BEYOND Published on April 1, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel A 1991 mural of Jim Morrison, (a former Venice Beach resident,) by artist Rip Cronk. It received a makeover in 2012. A photo of someone taking a photo of Muck Rock’s mural titled: “It’s Dogtown, Byatch!” Artist Isabelle Lago: https://isabellelago.com Nice to see 80’s Duran Duran! Artist Jesse Hazelip’s R.I.P. mural in honor of Brendon Glenn. “Brendon was murdered by police; shot in the back while lying down.” Isabelle Lago: https://www.instagram.com/isabellegorilla/ Artist Eddie Colla: https://www.instagram.com/eddiecolla/ Artist Jules Muck, a.k.a. MuckRock: https://www.instagram.com/muckrock/ Artist: CRiSP ~ https://www.instagram.com/crispstreetart/ Never 1959 Artist: Spawn The Primate from NYC having some beans and toast next to Basquiat. Never 1959 Muscle Beach ! 25mar18. Venice Beach, CA Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “VENICE (BEACH,) CALIFORNIA STREET ART: AT MUSCLE BEACH & BEYOND”
Lovely vibrant colours. I love the way you lighten and darken areas and apply soft focus for effect. I am probably using all the wrong terms but I hope you know what I mean😁 very nice effect!
Such awesome pictures!! I agree with @She , the way you take the pictures to bring focus to certain aspects is something i definitely love. I tried to pick a favorite but i really cant; we have such amazing artists in this world, i had never really known/ payed attention to street art until you brought it to light. thank you for also adding the captions, lovely to know the artists.
Excellent…but shot in the back, while on the ground. It never ends.
