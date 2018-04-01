VENICE (BEACH,) CALIFORNIA STREET ART: AT MUSCLE BEACH & BEYOND

A 1991 mural of Jim Morrison, (a former Venice Beach resident,) by artist Rip Cronk. It received a makeover in 2012.

A photo of someone taking a photo of Muck Rock’s mural titled: “It’s Dogtown, Byatch!”

Artist Isabelle Lago: https://isabellelago.com

Nice to see 80’s Duran Duran!
Artist Jesse Hazelip’s R.I.P. mural in honor of Brendon Glenn. “Brendon was murdered by police; shot in the back while lying down.”

Isabelle Lago: https://www.instagram.com/isabellegorilla/

Artist Eddie Colla: https://www.instagram.com/eddiecolla/
Artist Jules Muck, a.k.a. MuckRock: https://www.instagram.com/muckrock/

Artist: CRiSP ~ https://www.instagram.com/crispstreetart/
Never 1959
Artist: Spawn

The Primate from NYC having some beans and toast next to Basquiat.

Never 1959

Muscle Beach !

25mar18. Venice Beach, CA

3 thoughts on “VENICE (BEACH,) CALIFORNIA STREET ART: AT MUSCLE BEACH & BEYOND

  1. Lovely vibrant colours. I love the way you lighten and darken areas and apply soft focus for effect. I am probably using all the wrong terms but I hope you know what I mean😁 very nice effect!

  2. Such awesome pictures!! I agree with @She , the way you take the pictures to bring focus to certain aspects is something i definitely love. I tried to pick a favorite but i really cant; we have such amazing artists in this world, i had never really known/ payed attention to street art until you brought it to light. thank you for also adding the captions, lovely to know the artists.

