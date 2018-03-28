LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: HOMES & THE HOMELESS (& JESUS, of course) Published on March 28, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel Me in my element. Photo: Crystal Pilon “On September 26, 2014, 43 male students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College were forcibly taken then disappeared in Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico. According to official reports, the students’ annual commandeering of several buses to travel to Mexico City to commemorate the anniversary of the 1968 Tlatelolco Massacre turned deadly. During the journey, local police attempted to intercept several of the buses of students, through the use of road blocks and the firing of weapons.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2014_Iguala_mass_kidnapping “Over 7,500 veterans have been housed since 2013, but that rate needs to drastically increase to eliminate veteran homelessness in the city. According to United Way, “10 veterans become homeless each day, a rate that has tripled over the last few years.” In order to end veteran homelessness in Los Angeles by the end of 2015, United Way claims it needs to more than double its rate of housing.” https://www.pacificcouncil.org/newsroom/7-facts-you-need-know-about-homelessness-la “St. Vincent de Paul Church is a Roman Catholic parish and Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument (No. 90) in the South Los Angelessection of Los Angeles, California. The church was built in the 1920s and designed by architect Albert C. Martin, Sr. Paid for by local oilman Edward J. Doheny and thus is known colloquially as “the Church of Holy Oils.” It was dedicated in 1925 and it was located in what was then one of the wealthiest sections of the city, on land adjacent to the Stephen Dorsey mansion and Stimson House. It was the second Roman Catholic church in Los Angeles to be consecrated. Composer Amédée Tremblay notably served as the church’s organist from 1925–1949.” (wiki) March 2018. Los Angeles, California. Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
