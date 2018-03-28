LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: HOMES & THE HOMELESS (& JESUS, of course)

#portrait by @joeyunlee in #Koreatown #losangeles #california 26mar18 #igers #instagood #catalinaliquor “Joseph Lee is a self-taught artist who studies faces and the emotions that inhabit them. Lee focuses on the parallel between external reality and internal process by manipulating everyday faces and objects through segmented brush strokes, color choice, and volume, converging them into a complete and balanced whole.” #streetart #streetart_daily #urbanart #art #creative #street #photography @laweekly @timeoutla #losangelesstreetart