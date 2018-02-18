NEW YORK CITY: RAINY DAYS & SUNDAYS…

It rained all day. This is in the East Village by Think Coffee. A nice sticker post on the left.
A man waits for his friend in front of a Fumeroism mural in the East Village.
West Village off Bleecker Street.
In midtown Manhattan, passersby…The Primate having a slice in the rain.
In Chinatown, a wheat paste of ODB by Barcelona, Spain’s COLP ONE.
Graffiti on a shop gate in the Bowery.
A new mural in progress by legendary artist CRASH, in Chinatown. 
The primate reminding this guy to stay within the crosswalk in the West Village.
Frida. East Village.
It wouldn’t be New York City without graffiti on a delivery truck…and cool graffiti, at that!
Might need some repairs before it’s street ready again…
LOVE ME and hose me, if I catch on fire…
Chinatown.
If you were unaware, J Law has a new movie coming out in March. The entire city’s been put on notice. And damn it all, if I don’t want to see it. You win, Red Sparrow marketing, you win. This one is in Chinatown.
Chilean architect/artist Otto Schade, currently based in London, put up an anti-gun mural in Chinatown.
Who wants Peking Duck? Chinatown. 

An old Ai Wei Wei stencil by artist B.D. White, in Soho.
The Primate of Urban Decay…

11feb18 New York City

