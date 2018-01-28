POLITIKS OF GRAFFITI 64: WAKE UP

*Pics at bottom of the list*
Week 63 of this presidency: Experts in authoritarianism advise to keep a list of things subtly changing around you, so you’ll remember.
January 27, 2018 https://medium.com/@Amy_Siskind/week-63-experts-in-authoritarianism-advise-to-keep-a-list-of-things-subtly-changing-around-you-so-d282dcba29d9
The fabric of our country is changing at an alarming pace, although in the chaos, related news is garnering little media coverage or attention. Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is becoming increasingly active and emboldened, using Gestapo-type tactics to target immigrants living lawfully in our country, as Trump and his regime continue to openly target and disparage marginalized communities.
This week a bombshell story revealed Trump tried to fire Robert Mueller in June 2017, and may still be considering this drastic measure as the Trump-Russia and obstruction of justice probe enters a more robust phase. Trump, his Republican allies, and conservative media continue to ramp up attacks on our American institutions and individuals whose testimony could hurt him.
- After the government shut down, the White House changed the outgoing message on the comment line: “Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today, because Congressional Democrats are holding government funding…”
- On Sunday, while visiting troops in the Middle East, Vice President Pence laid blame for the government shutdown on Democrats, saying Democrats “had decided to play politics with military pay,” and telling troops, “you deserve better.”
- On Sunday, Trump called for Republicans to trigger the nuclear option if the stalemate continues, tweeting “Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants.”
- Sen. Tom Cotton sent “cease-and-desist” letters to his own constituents, ordering them not to contact him. A spokesperson for Cotton’s office told Snopes such letters are issued “under extreme circumstances.”
- On Monday, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley referred to Sens. Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin’s immigration plan as “amnesty,” and slammed them as “dishonest” in their presentation of the plan to Trump.
- The Trump campaign’s YouTube channel released “Complicit,” a racist, disturbing ad which claimed Democrats who stop Trump’s immigration plan are complicit in murders committed by illegal immigrants.
- Trump’s attempt to pin blame on Democrats was aided by Russian bots: tracking website Alliance for Securing Democracy found #SchumerShutdown was most tweeted hashtag by Russian bots.
- Daily Beast reported that a document released by the Trump regime which stated, “‘An analysis conducted by DHS’ concluded that 73% of terrorists were ‘foreign-born,’” was in fact not conducted by the DHS or true.
- The Washington Post reported Trump shifted his position on immigration. At the meeting with lawmakers in Week 61, after Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen handed out a four-page memo, Trump said he did not agree. Sen. Chuck Schumer called it “negotiating with Jell-o.”
- On Sunday, Sen. Graham renewed his attack on the White House’s handling of immigration, saying nothing is going to get done with Stephen Miller leading negotiations, adding “He’s been an outlier for years.”
- Sunday night, in a statement the White House fired back saying Graham “chooses to support legislation that sides with people in this country illegally and unlawfully,” and that Graham has “been an outlier for years.”
- The Wall Street Journal reported the Trump regime inserted a provision in the House spending bill that allows them to spend on intelligence activities not authorized by Congress — sidestepping a longstanding law on notification.
- Also snuck into the spending bill were $31 billion in tax cuts, including a delay in implementing three ObamaCare taxes designed to offset the cost of expanding insurance coverage to low- and middle-income Americans.
- On Monday the government shutdown was ended. Tuesday, Sen. Schumer said funding for Trump’s wall was off the table, to which Trump tweeted, “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA.”
- On Friday, Trump continued to taunt Schumer on the flight back from Davos, tweeting “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer took such a beating over the shutdown that he is unable to act on immigration!”
- An ABC News/WaPo poll found Trump’s one-year approval rating at just 36%, with approval among women voters down to 29%. Also, 55% of women voters doubt Trump’s mental stability.
- ICE arrested and detained Lukasz Niec, a Polish doctor who came to the US at age 5, and is a respected doctor at Kalamazoo’s Bronson Methodist Hospital, just after he dropped his 12 year-old daughter off at school.
- WaPo reported ICE has detained or deported several prominent immigrant activists across the country, prompting accusations that the Trump regime is targeting political opponents.
- Immigrant activists already targeted include Maru Mora Villalpando in Washington, Eliseo Jurado in Colorado, and Jean Montrevil and Ravi Ragbir in New York. Villalpando said she has no criminal record, proof ICE is targeting activists.
- WPIX 11 reported two New Jersey dads, Gunawan Liem and Roby Sanger, were arrested by ICE as they dropped off their kids at school. A third manmanaged to escape and took shelter at the Reformed Church.
- Reverend Kaper-Dale said, “We had one night when 35 dads were taken in one night from Avenel, New Jersey, from the same apartment complex. I had 60 kids become orphans that night or become fatherless.”
- The Verge reported ICE has gained agency-wide access to a nationwide license plate recognition database. The source of the data is Vigilant Solutions, which has a database of more than 2 billion license plate photos.
- ICE will be able to query the database to track license plates’ movements over the past five years, and will get email alerts when a new record of a particular plate is found — raising significant privacy concerns.
- The Trump regime requested to add a citizenship question in the 2020 Census, potentially shifting more power to rural America. Advocates for the Hispanic community say this step is designed to suppress participation.
- On Wednesday, a prominent group of mayors gathered in DC for a mayor conference, canceled their meeting with Trump, citing the regime again threatening to withhold funding from nearly two dozen sanctuary cities.
- On Monday, Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled the state’s congressional map “clearly, plainly and palpably” violated the state constitution, and blocked its use for the 2018 midterms.
- Puerto Rico’s governor said he would move to privatize the island’s public power company, citing slow progress. Four months after Hurricane Maria, nearly 30% of Puerto Ricans are still without power.
- A poll commissioned by GLAAD showed for the first time since the survey began in 2014, non-LGBT Americans said they are less comfortable with their LGBTQ neighbors. LGBTQ respondents reporting they experienced discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender jumped 11%.
- CBS Atlanta reported a 19 year-old Michigan man was arrested by the FBI after making a series of calls threatening to come to Atlanta and commit mass murder at CNN headquarters. He also made derogatory comments about blacks and Muslims in the calls. He was released on bond.
- WaPo reported Brandon Griesemer, the man accused of threatening to attack CNN declared in high school that he identified with Hitler, and according to a classmate, said the “the Holocaust was exaggerated.”
- According to an FBI agent affidavit, Griesemer made 22 phone call to CNN in a span of two days earlier this month, four of which included threats. In one call he said, “Fake news. I’m coming to gun you all down.”
- On Wednesday, in a speech about truth, Pope Francis said popularizing of the term ‘fake news,’ is a sign of “intolerant and hypersensitive attitudes, and leads only to the spread of arrogance and hatred.”
- Pope Francis compared lies to the snake in the Garden of Eden, and asked people to discern and seek out the truth, saying “even a seemingly slight distortion of the truth can have dangerous effects.”
- On Monday, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock signed an executive order requiring internet service providers with state contracts to abide by net neutrality, becoming the first state to take such action after the FCC repeal.
- On Monday, Secretary Nielsen said in a notice published in the Federal Register that she was waiving dozens of environmental regulations to accelerate construction on part of Trump’s proposed Wall in New Mexico.
- For the first time in 50 years, the Bureau of Land Management is considering culling wild horses, putting the lives of tens of thousands of animals at stake. Over 75,000 wild horses live on public lands.
- WaPo reported Trump’s Interior Department canceled an Obama-era review of how a ban on mining development of 234,000 acres in Minnesota would affect a neighboring wilderness, opening the area up to mining companies again.
- Shortly after taking office, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke met with Andrónico Luksic, who rents a DC home to Ivanka and Jared Kushner. His family owns a Chilean mining company whose expired lease in Minnesota wilderness is now renewed.
- On Monday, Trump dealt a huge blow to the renewable energy industry, approving duties of as much as 30% on imported solar equipment, a move that threatens an industry that relies on 80% of parts from abroad.
- Trump imposed tariffs of 20–50% on washing machines imported from close US ally, South Korea. In response, LG Electronics told US retailers they will raise prices US consumers pay by approximately $50.
- Axios reported Attorney General Jeff Sessions continually urged FBI director Christopher Wray to make a “fresh start” with his core team and fire deputy director Andrew McCabe. Sessions also urged Wray to dismiss top FBI’s lawyer James Baker, who was reassigned in December.
- The pressure by Sessions came at the urging of Trump. Axios also reportedWray threatened to resign if McCabe was removed. Reportedly after that threat, attorney Don McGahn told Sessions it was not worth losing Wray.
- On Tuesday, Wray announced he would bring in a new chief of staff — replacing James Rybicki, who also served as Jim Comey’s chief of staff.
- Rachel Maddow reported that of the six FBI witnesses to Comey’s interaction with Trump — Comey plus the five he contemporaneously informed — four have been fired, reassigned, or sidelined.
- The four — Comey, McCabe, Baker, and Rybicki — have also become the subject of attacks by Trump, his Republican allies, and conservative media.
- On Tuesday, Trump denied that Wray had threatened to resign after being pressured by Sessions to fire McCabe, saying “He didn’t at all. He did not even a little bit. Nope. And he’s gonna do a good job.”
- WaPo reported shortly after Comey was fired, Trump summoned acting FBI director McCabe to the Oval Office and asked him who he voted in the 2016 election. McCabe said he didn’t vote.
- Trump also berated McCabe for his wife’s campaign taking donations from a friend of Hillary Clinton in 2015. McCabe, who has worked at the FBI for two decades, found the conversation “disturbing.”
- WaPo identified at least six members of Russia’s elite who attended Trump’s inauguration, some with close access. Their presence drew the attention of counterintelligence officials at the FBI.
- Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who attended Donald Jr.’s June 9 meeting, was at both the inauguration and a black-tie inaugural partyhosted by the campaign committee of Rep. Dana Rohrabacher.
- Various businessman attended with hopes of a thaw in the relationship between the two countries. Maria Butina, assistant to Alexander Torshin, who interacted with the Trump campaign in 2016, also attended.
- George Papadopoulos’ fiancée, Simona Mangiante said “I believe history will remember him like John Dean,” adding he is on the right side of history and was “the first one to break a hole on all of this.”
- On Tuesday, CNN reported Rick Gates has quietly added a prominent white-collar attorney, Tom Green, to his defense team, possibly signaling Gates may be in talks with Mueller’s team about cooperating.
- An errant court filing of a one-page memo by Paul Manafort’s lawyerssuggested federal investigators had an informant inside Manafort’s consulting firm, who provided information on his financial dealings.
- On Tuesday, the New York Times reported Sessions was questioned for several hours last week in the Mueller probe. Sessions is a key witness on the campaign’s possible ties to Russia and whether Trump obstructed the investigation.
- Sessions may be questioned about his role as head of the campaign’s foreign policy team, including overseeing Papadopoulos, his role in developing the position towards Russia, and his meetings with Sergey Kislyak.
- NBC News reported the FBI interviewed Michael Flynn on January 24, two days after he was sworn in as National Security Adviser. Flynn did not have a lawyer present, and did not report the meeting that day to the NSC or anyone in the Trump regime.
- McCabe, then deputy FBI director, called Flynn directly set up the meeting. It appears the purpose of the meeting was not disclosed to Flynn, prior. Peter Strzok conducted the interview of Flynn.
- On January 26, Sally Yates told McGahn about Flynn’s FBI interview. Yates also shared Flynn had lied to Pence and other top regime members about his meeting with Kislyak, and therefore could be blackmailed by Russia.
- Flynn stayed on until February 13, when it became public he had lied to Pence about his meeting with Kislyak. The next day, Trump summoned Comey to the White House and asked him to drop his investigation.
- Mueller’s team has interviewed Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Mike Rogers, director of the NSA, Comey, CIA director Mike Pompeo and numerous other members of Trump’s campaign and White House inner-circle by the end of 2017.
- Flynn’s tenure and firing by Trump are topics of the interviews. Reportedly, Pompeo, Coats, and Rogers are “peripheral witnesses” to the Comey firing. Sessions however played a key role in the Comey firing.
- Axios reported Mueller has spoken to George Nader, a Bannon associate who claims to have Middle East connections, at least twice. Nader often visited the White House in the regime’s early months, and also met with Kushner.
- WaPo reported Mueller’s team is looking to interview Trump in the coming weeks about the departures of Flynn and Comey, and whether he and his regime are seeking to obstruct of blunt the special counsel probe.
- Mueller is also interested in Trump’s efforts to remove Sessions as Attorney General or pressuring him to quit, and examining whether it is part of a “pattern” of behavior by Trump.
- Trump’s team is hoping for a hybrid testimony of some in-person and others in written statements. Trump insider Roger Stone has warned him that an in-person interview would be a “suicide mission.”
- On Wednesday, before departing for Davos, Trump told members of the media he is “looking forward” to being interviewed by Mueller, saying “I would love to do it.” He also said he would do the interview under oath.
- On Thursday, Trump attorney John Dowd tried to walk back Trump’s comments, telling CNN that he is the one who will decide if Trump talks to Mueller, and adding “I have not made any decision yet.”
- WSJ reported Trump’s legal team has been studying a 1997 federal court ruling that could serve as the basis for delaying, limiting, or avoidingTrump having to be interviewed by Mueller.
- Legal scholars said the 1997 case could be invoked to give Trump more favorable interview terms. Trump continues to publicly deny his campaign colluded with Russia or that he obstructed justice when he fired Comey.
- On Thursday, Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant reported Dutch intelligence agency AIVD, the equivalent of our CIA, provided US intelligence with crucial information about Russian interference in the US election.
- AIVD penetrated the computer network of Russian hacking group Cozy Bear, and was able to see everything the group was doing, including the DNC hack in 2016 and the State Department in 2014.
- US media had reported the CIA and NSA had been alerted to the hacks by an unnamed Western intelligence agency. The AIVD intelligence may have contributed to a subsequent FBI inquiry into Russian interference.
- On Thursday, Chuck Grassley, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee said the committee will redact and release transcripts of its interviews with Donald Jr. and “all witnesses” related to the June 9 meeting at Trump Tower.
- In response to questions by Sen. Kamala Harris, Facebook revealed Russian operatives created 129 events across 13 pages linked to Russian-troll farm Internet Research Agency, and reached 340,000 unique users.
- On Thursday, NYT reported Trump ordered McGahn to fire Mueller in June 2017. McGahn refused to order the Department of Justice to do so, saying he would instead quit. Trump backed off, but started publicly attacking Mueller.
- Trump cited three alleged, pretextual conflicts of interest as an excuse for the firing. Mueller learned about this attempt in recent months through interviewing current and former senior White House officials.
- Trump also considered firing deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, and elevating the department’s number 3 official, Rachel Brand, to oversee the Mueller probe. When Ty Cobb came on in July, Trump ratcheted back his criticism of Mueller.
- Trump has wavered in recent months about firing Mueller. Cobb has tried to keep him calm by assuring him the investigation is almost over. Since last month, Republicans have ramped up their attacks on Mueller.
- On Friday in Davos, when asked by reporters about the NYT story on his wanting to fire Mueller, Trump said, “Fake news, folks. Fake news. Typical New York Times fake stories,” but did not deny the story.
- On Friday, CNN reported Trump is still fuming about the Russian investigation, and has been venting about Rosenstein. Trump has also discussed firing Rosenstein, but so far his advisers convinced him not to.
- Steve Bannon is scheduled to be interviewed by Mueller’s team next week. A source said others White House officials who have been interviewed say of the probe, “they’re really digging into the Comey obstruction piece.”
- Foreign Policy reported Trump pressed his senior aides in June 2017 to devise and carry out a campaign to discredit three FBI officials who would be witnesses against him in the Mueller probe.
- Trump attorney Dowd, who was hired shortly after Comey’s testimony on June 8, warned Trump that potential corroborative testimony of the senior FBI officials would play a central role in Mueller’s final conclusion.
- Repeating what Dowd said, he told allies they had to “fight back harder.” The three were McCabe, Rybicki, and Baker — the three mentioned in a June 7 Vox article as corroborating witnesses for Comey.
- The GOP war on the FBI continued, as Rep. Devin Nunes raised the specter of a secret memo which allegedly shows serious misconduct by the FBI and DOJ towards the Trump campaign — part of a Deep State plot.
- Reportedly, 200 Republicans have privately read the memo. Democrats dismissed the memo as a biased hack job, and said releasing it publicly would violate the House Intelligence Committee’s agreement with the FBI and DOJ.
- On Sunday, the Daily Beast reported Nunes refused to share the secret memo with the FBI. On Monday, Mother Jones reported Nunes also refused to share the secret memo with the DOJ.
- CNN reported that Richard Burr, GOP chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee was also denied access to Nunes’s memo. Ranking member Democrat Mark Warner said the memo is “sloppy, careless” and “has no grounding in fact.”
- Business Insider reported Twitter accounts associated with Russia began promoting the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo, and the frequency spiked by 233,000% in the 48 hours after Nunes spoke of making the memo public.
- Also in that time period, references to the “memo” have increased by 68,000% with the most-shared URL being linked to WikiLeaks.
- Daily Beast reported Nunes’s secret memo alleges surveillance abuse, and specifically names McCabe, Rosenstein, and Comey — the three are also subjects of Trump’s frequent attacks.
- On Wednesday, in a letter, assistant AG Stephen Boyd told Nunes that releasing the memo without giving the FBI the opportunity to review it would be “extraordinarily reckless,” and cited the “risk of harm to national security.”
- The letter also states releasing the memo would violate the terms of the deal reached with Speaker Paul Ryan in Week 60: release would “represent a significant deviation from the terms of access negotiated in good faith.”
- Starting Monday, Republicans seized on a single text sent from FBI attorney Lisa Page to senior agent Peter Strzok the day after the election saying, “Maybe it should just be the first meeting of the secret society,” to spread innuendo all over the media.
- Rep. John Ratcliffe told Fox News “there may have been a secret society of folks within the Department of Justice and the FBI” to prevent Trump from winning the 2016 election. Rep. Trey Gowdy called the FBI bias “stunning.”
- Sen. Ron Johnson told Fox News Tuesday that an informant told him about a group at the FBI that were holding secret meetings off site, and the text corroborated the possibility of collusion as at the highest levels.
- On Thursday, Johnson pulled back his claim, telling CNN “it’s a real possibility” that the “secret society” text was exchanged in jest. Asked if he owes an apology, Johnson said, “We will see what the next texts say.”
- On Friday, at a speech in Norfolk, Virginia, Sessions said some investigators in the DOJ have strayed from their duty to be fair and partial, and it is time to return to “protecting the safety of Americans with integrity and fairness.”
- While Sessions did not specifically attack Mueller or his team, he did imply that some of the criticism of the DOJ is justified and called for “eliminating political bias or favoritism…from our investigations and our prosecutions.”
- AP reported one year after Trump pledged to donate profits from any foreign governments staying in his namesake hotels to the US Treasury, no such payments have been made to the Treasury.
- AP also reported despite Trump’s promise to draw a “red line” between his businesses and his administration, he has exploited vague language and created the appearance he is in fact profiting from being in office.
- The Trump Organization has taken in more than $600,000 from dozens of political organizations, companies, foreign governments and officials using its hotels and resorts, including Saudi, Malaysian, and pro-Turkey groups.
- Politico reported that the Republican National Committee’s annual winter meeting on February 1 will be held at the Trump Hotel DC.
- McClatchy reported that one year in, five of Trump’s top staffers still have not secured final approval of their financial reports required by law to assure Americans they are not personally benefiting from their White House jobs.
- The delay resulted from staffers either refusing to disclose mandated information to the Office of Government Ethics, or failing to resolve a conflict of interest or other violations — aided by a White House not forcing staffers to comply.
- The New Yorker reported China has been aggressively courting Kushner since the election. Kushner met with Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the US, multiple times, including meetings with Flynn or alone.
- According to current and former officials briefed on US intelligence,Chinese officials said Cui and Kushner, preparing for a summit at Mar-a-Lago, discussed Kushner’s business interests along with policy.
- In March 2017, the FBI’s chief of counterintelligence briefed Kushner on the danger of foreign-influence operations, saying he was a top target. Kushner assured him saying New York real estate is not “a baby’s business.”
- Despite warnings given to then-head of his transition team, Chris Christie, on planning ahead of meetings with foreign counterparts, Trump met with more than two dozen heads of state before his campaign contacted the State Department.
- Kushner has been unable to get full security clearance; yet, he is one of up to fourteen who are recipients of the President’s Daily Brief (PDB). Never before has someone received a PDB after not getting cleared for this long.
- On Friday, a federal court ruled that Kushner Cos. must disclose the identities of its business partners in several Maryland properties. The motion was filed by AP, ProPublica, WaPo, and Baltimore local media.
- CNN reported on Trump Hotel DC. In the first 11 months of 2017, the hotel had a 50% occupancy rate, one-third below an industry average, yet room rates were 40% higher than those of nearly two dozen DC hotels.
- Axios reported Trump has turned on Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Sources say in the last six months Trump has attacked Ross, saying his trade deals are terrible and he “has lost his step.” Ross has also been falling asleep in meetings.
- Axios also reported that Trump has turned on Zinke, who he said has “gone rogue.” Trump’s White House was not informed in advance when Zinke publicly exempted Florida from offshore drilling in Week 61.
- On Monday, Vanity Fair reported Ivanka is taking charge of replacing John Kelly. After a public disagreement on immigration, Trump reportedly told friends, “I’ve got another nut job here who thinks he’s running things.”
- Politico reported watchdog group Common Cause filed two complaints alleging the $130,000 payment to Stephanie Clifford violated campaign finance laws over non-reporting of an in-kind donation to the campaign.
- Tony Perkins, head of the Family Research Council, told Politico he is willing to give Trump a “mulligan” on his past and relationship with Stephanie Clifford, so long as Trump delivers to Evangelicals on policy.
- Billy Graham’s granddaughter, Jerushah Armfield, disagreed, telling CNNTrump’s bad behavior is sending the wrong message to the world, adding in order to forgive, “that individual needs to repent and apologize.”
- On Pence’s trip to Israel, female journalists were subjected to second class treatment. On Monday, a journalist from Finland was asked to remove her bra during a security check. When she refused, she was denied entrance.
- The next day, on his visit to the Western Wall, female journalists were relegated to the other side of a fence, while Pence prayed on the men’s side. Female journalist coined the hashtag #pencefence on Twitter.
- On Wednesday, Tal Schneider, an Israeli journalist with the Globesfinancial daily, said she planned to sue Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch for gender segregation.
- Bloomberg reported on the dysfunctional relationship between Trump and British PM Theresa May, including frequent clashes, and May being unable to get her points across on telephone calls amid Trump’s interruptions.
- Trump also reportedly told May that he will not visit the UK unless she bans protests. Trump also complained about the “negative coverage” he has received in the British press.
- WaPo reported that according to senior officials, Trump will “affect an Indian accent” when he quotes Indian PM Narendra Modi.
- On Wednesday at Davos, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin brushed off concerns about a decision by 11 Pacific Rim countries to forge a new commercial bloc without the US, saying the US is open to bilateral trade deals.
- Also, uncharacteristically for a Treasury secretary, Mnuchin publicly commented on the dollar, which has weakened sharply in recent weeks as Chinese investors are slowing their purchases of US securities.
- On Wednesday at Davos, French President Emmanuel Macron laid claim to being the leader of the free world in the vacuum created by Trump pulling back from trade deals and renouncing of the Paris climate accord — both at odds with Europe.
- Christine Lagarde, managing director of the IMF, “It’s a transformational moment for Europe,” adding European leaders believe in globalization. A coalition of pro-European orientation is building, leaving Trump behind.
- A Quinnipiac poll found 67% of Americans say Trump is not a good role model for our children, and 29% think he is. By a 2:1 margin, Americans say they are embarrassed to have Trump leading our country.
- A district court judge in Maryland seemed inclined to open a hearing on the emoluments suit against Trump, saying he was not persuaded by a ruling in a New York court in Week 58.
- Courtland Sykes, a Republican candidate for the US Senate in Missouri, said in a Facebook post that women should be homemakers and not “career obsessed banshees,” and that feminists are “she devils.”
- The #MeToo movement continued to dominate American conversation.Larry Nassar, the former doctor for the American gymnastics team, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for multiple sex crimes, as Judge Rosemarie Aquilina proclaimed, “I just signed your death warrant.”
- On Friday, Las Vegas mogul Steve Wynn was accused of a pattern of sexual misconduct. Trump lawyer Cohen told NBC News, “Steve is a truly great man who has been the driving force behind the RNC finance committee.” On Saturday, Wynn resigned as RNC finance chair.