POLITIKS OF GRAFFITI 52: ALARM BELLS OF AUTHORITARIANISM

Week 51 of trump’s presidency: Experts in authoritarianism advise to keep a list of things subtly changing around you, so you’ll remember.

November 4, 2017 https://medium.com/@Amy_Siskind/week-51-experts-in-authoritarianism-advise-to-keep-a-list-of-things-subtly-changing-around-you-so-dcc96e7a7e0a

“It’s like Christmas Eve,” said one person on Twitter Sunday night, as the country braced for the first indictments from the Mueller probe on Monday. The indictment of Paul Manafort was expected, of his business associate Rick Gates, less so. But what riveted the country were the court documents and emails of Trump adviser George Papadopoulos, who is cooperating in the Mueller probe. Bedlam in the Trump regime ensued, as one aide put it, “it’s every man for himself!”

This week Trump made his most aggressive statements against the DOJ, FBI, and court systems for not doing what he thinks they should do. Alarm bells of authoritarianism and not normal were ringing, as were warnings from even some Republicans not to interfere with the Mueller investigation.

The Weekly List website is live! Find us at www.theweeklylist.org

Former campaign manager for Trump, Paul Manafort, leaves U.S. District Court after pleading not guilty following his indictment on federal charges on October 30, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Photos taken by me around New York City in October 2017: