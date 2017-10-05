NEW YORK CITY: SCULPTURAL BEAUTY Published on October 5, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel “JEAN-MARC, 2012” (A Portrait of the artist Jean-Marc Bustamante) by Xavier Veilhan Venus de Milo sculptures by Jim Dine on 6th Avenue Opened on December 27, 1932 Cuban patriot and author Jose Marti. Sculptor: Anna Vaughn Hyatt Huntington. Location: Central Park South at Avenue of the Americas. Dedicated to the park in May 1965. World War 1, 107th Infantry Honored in Central Park. William Tecumseh Sherman, also known as the Sherman Memorial or Sherman Monument, is an outdoor sculpture of William Tecumseh Sherman by Augustus Saint-Gaudens, located at Grand Army Plaza in Manhattan, New York. Cast in 1902 and dedicated on May 30, 1903, the gilded-bronze monument consists of an equestrian statue and an allegorical female figure, Victory. Sherman was a bright military mind who served as a general in the Union Army. Saint-Gardens was an American sculptor (born in Dublin, Ireland) who gained notoriety for his sculptures of the Civil War. Victory is the Greek goddess Nike. September 2017 Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “NEW YORK CITY: SCULPTURAL BEAUTY”
I’ve never been to New York, but I’d definitely like to. Your photos are superb.
The Venus sculptures bring to my mind Ovid’s Metamorphoses, in which all kinds of mythical beings change into something else. These are great-
I find the WWI-statue quite kitschy. The style is ideological, reminiscent of things like socialist realism, for example. It therefore fails its purpose of honoring those who fought and died in the war, by presenting (or pretending) a clean-shaven picture off what actually was pure horror for all involved. You can see it is a lie and because of that, it insults them instead of honoring them (at least that is what I think about this type of sculpture).
