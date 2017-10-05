NEW YORK CITY: SCULPTURAL BEAUTY

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
IMG_1931
“JEAN-MARC, 2012” (A Portrait of the artist Jean-Marc Bustamante) by Xavier Veilhan
IMG_1932
Venus de Milo sculptures by Jim Dine on 6th Avenue

IMG_1933

IMG_1934
Opened on December 27, 1932

IMG_1935

IMG_1930
Cuban patriot and author Jose Marti. Sculptor: Anna Vaughn Hyatt Huntington. Location: Central Park South at Avenue of the Americas. Dedicated to the park in May 1965.
IMG_1929
World War 1, 107th Infantry Honored in Central Park.
IMG_1923
William Tecumseh Sherman, also known as the Sherman Memorial or Sherman Monument, is an outdoor sculpture of William Tecumseh Sherman by Augustus Saint-Gaudens, located at Grand Army Plaza in Manhattan, New York. Cast in 1902 and dedicated on May 30, 1903, the gilded-bronze monument consists of an equestrian statue and an allegorical female figure, Victory. Sherman was a bright military mind who served as a general in the Union Army. Saint-Gardens was an American sculptor (born in Dublin, Ireland) who gained notoriety for his sculptures of the Civil War. Victory is the Greek goddess Nike. 

IMG_1924IMG_1925IMG_1926

September 2017

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “NEW YORK CITY: SCULPTURAL BEAUTY

  2. The Venus sculptures bring to my mind Ovid’s Metamorphoses, in which all kinds of mythical beings change into something else. These are great-

    I find the WWI-statue quite kitschy. The style is ideological, reminiscent of things like socialist realism, for example. It therefore fails its purpose of honoring those who fought and died in the war, by presenting (or pretending) a clean-shaven picture off what actually was pure horror for all involved. You can see it is a lie and because of that, it insults them instead of honoring them (at least that is what I think about this type of sculpture).

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s