MUNICH, GERMANY 🇩🇪: SUPER BAVARIO

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

The new city hall.
The Glockenspiel. I was lucky enough to catch the dancing clock. Apparently, it doesn’t operate from November thru February.
Virgin Mary atop the Mariensäule

Frauenkirche – the Cathedral Church of Our Lady. Completed in 1488, I’d say it’s earned some ‘restoration time.’

“Blume” by Valencia-based artist, Escif
Palace of Justice
Munchen Hauptbahnhof

Always a rebel.
Good to know…

14sep17 Munich, Germany

