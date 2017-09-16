MUNICH, GERMANY 🇩🇪: SUPER BAVARIO Published on September 16, 2017September 16, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel The new city hall.The Glockenspiel. I was lucky enough to catch the dancing clock. Apparently, it doesn’t operate from November thru February.Virgin Mary atop the Mariensäule Frauenkirche – the Cathedral Church of Our Lady. Completed in 1488, I’d say it’s earned some ‘restoration time.’ “Blume” by Valencia-based artist, EscifPalace of JusticeMunchen Hauptbahnhof Always a rebel.Good to know… 14sep17 Munich, Germany Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...