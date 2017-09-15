SALZBURG, AUSTRIA 🇦🇹: ROCK ME AMADEUS

I saw this in a window, but I don’t know why. Jean Claude Van Damme is Belgian.
To mark the seventh Salzburg Art Project, the English sculptor Anthony Cragg has installed an approximately 5 metre-high sculpture made of patinated bronze on the Makartplatz. The title “Caldera” is a geological term denoting a volcanic crater, which in English also carries poetic connotations. Here the artist is exploring space and matter, suffused with the energy and emotion unleashed by dramatic processes. And, not least, he is alluding to the bowl-like location of Salzburg itself. http://salzburgfoundation.at/en/salzburg-art-project/anthony-cragg-2008/
Salzach River runs between the Old Town and New Town.

Kollegienkirche (Collegiate Church). Completed in 1707.

Mozart’s birthplace. He was born here on January 27, 1756. The family lived on the third floor from 1747-1773.

The oldest delicatessen store in the festival city of Salzburg has been in operation since its establishment as a colonial goods trader in the Getreidegasse over 350 years ago. The lovingly maintained antique shelves guarantee a sense of nostalgia. Four generations of the Kopp family have now run the business since 1919. https://www.salzburg.info/en/travel-info/infos/r.f.azwanger_az_10646
Selfie time.
Love ❤️ locks 🔐 on the bridge.
Passage for ‘schmucks’ only.
Mirabellgarten
Dreifaltigkeitskirche. Completed in 1702.

The Mozarts lived here from 1773-1787.

13sep17 Salzburg, Austria 🇦🇹 

