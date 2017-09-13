VIENNA, AUSTRIA 🇦🇹: SHAKE YOUR BON BONS Published on September 13, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel Wiener Konzerthaus. Opened 1913. The Stephansdom (St. Stephen’s Cathedral) -consecrated in 1147- has survived through many wars and has become a symbol of Vienna’s freedom. Completely transparent office building next to the central train station. Massive bike culture here. Very specific lanes set aside for cyclists. Stay out of them if you’re not on a bike! Pond in Stadtpark. 12sep17 Vienna, Austria 🇦🇹 Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...