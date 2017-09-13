VIENNA, AUSTRIA 🇦🇹: SHAKE YOUR BON BONS

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

Wiener Konzerthaus. Opened 1913.

The Stephansdom (St. Stephen’s Cathedral) -consecrated in 1147- has survived through many wars and has become a symbol of Vienna’s freedom.


Completely transparent office building next to the central train station.

Massive bike culture here. Very specific lanes set aside for cyclists. Stay out of them if you’re not on a bike!

Pond in Stadtpark.


12sep17 Vienna, Austria 🇦🇹 

