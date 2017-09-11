BUDAPEST, HUNGARY 🇭🇺: Búcsú ! Published on September 11, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel Budapest Pride. So many questions…Liberty Statue or Freedom Statue. Reigns atop Gellert Hill and it commemorates those who sacrificed their lives for the independence, freedom, and prosperity of Hungary.Pretty ladies along the Danube. Monument building complex hosting apartments, a pub, and a parking garage. Definition of character for a building.The Polish/Hungarian Friendship Tree by Neopaint.The inner sanctums/courtyards within the enormous commercial/residential complexes, are beyond intriguing. Another world within. 10sep17 Budapest, Hungary 🇭🇺 Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...