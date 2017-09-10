BUDAPEST, HUNGARY 🇭🇺: BUDAPEST KELETI IS THE HEART

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

Street life. Breakfast on the go.
Throughout the city there are giant murals depicting Hungarian life, traditions, and culture. Vibrant and beautiful.
Inside Budapest Keleti Station are many frescoes by Karoly Lotz, a German-Hungarian painter. A.k.a. Karl Lotz.
James Watt, a Scottish inventor who invented the steam engine.
George Stephenson, an English engineer considered to be the “Father of the Railways.” He built the first steam locomotive to carry passengers on a public rail line.
The exquisite Budapest Keleti Railway Station seen from across the walking bridge.
Best name for a hotel ever. Simple and to the point. What else do you need?
A beautiful, quaint courtyard. There are many hidden gems like this within all of the buildings in the city. Lives being experienced within the architecture…

8sep17 Budapest, Hungary 🇭🇺 

