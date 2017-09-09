BUDAPEST, HUNGARY STREET ART: RUBIK’S CUBE by NEOPAINT

“A Hungarian invented the most popular toy in history: In 1974, Hungarian architecture professor Erno Rubik created a working prototype of an art piece that would one day become the best-selling toy in history. It took him more than a month to work out the solution to his invention. These first toys, sold in Hungary as the “Buvos Kocka,” or “Magic Cube,” eventually made it past the Iron Curtain and into the hands of one out of every seven people worldwide.” https://www.budapest-bound.com/hungarian-invented-electric-car-fun-facts-hungary/