TIMISOARA, ROMANIA: REVOLUTIONARY Published on September 6, 2017September 6, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel The national flag of Romania (drapelul României) – (1866–1948, 1989–present) Interesting fact: during the communist era, a coat of arms had been added to the middle (in the center of the yellow stripe) – and starting on 17 December 1989, during the revolution at Timișoara, the protesters began waving flags with the Communist coat of arms cut out of the middle. The coat of arms was perceived as a symbol of Nicolae Ceaușescu’s dictatorial regime. These flags were called “the flag with the hole” (drapelul cu gaură). Brück House in Union Square. Austrian Baroque style. Address: 9 Mercy Street. From 1758, there was a one-story house here. The current building came to be in 1910. Architect: László Székely The Timișoara Orthodox Cathedral (Catedrala Mitropolitană din Timișoara) ~ Built 1936-1941 Statue of Holy Trinity in Union Square 5sep17 Timisoara, Romania Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...