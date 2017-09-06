TIMISOARA, ROMANIA: REVOLUTIONARY

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
IMG_9397
The national flag of Romania (drapelul României) – (1866–1948, 1989–present) Interesting fact: during the communist era, a coat of arms had been added to the middle (in the center of the yellow stripe) – and starting on 17 December 1989, during the revolution at Timișoara, the protesters began waving flags with the Communist coat of arms cut out of the middle. The coat of arms was perceived as a symbol of Nicolae Ceaușescu’s dictatorial regime. These flags were called “the flag with the hole” (drapelul cu gaură).
IMG_9391
Brück House in Union Square. Austrian Baroque style. Address: 9 Mercy Street. From 1758, there was a one-story house here. The current building came to be in 1910. Architect: László Székely

IMG_9390IMG_9388IMG_9389IMG_9433IMG_9410IMG_9398IMG_9396IMG_9443IMG_9453IMG_9469

IMG_9352
The Timișoara Orthodox Cathedral (Catedrala Mitropolitană din Timișoara) ~                 Built 1936-1941

IMG_9387IMG_9360IMG_9364IMG_9363IMG_9361IMG_9362IMG_9365IMG_9392IMG_9393

IMG_9394
Statue of Holy Trinity in Union Square

IMG_9385

 

 

5sep17 Timisoara, Romania

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s