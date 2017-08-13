BUCHAREST, ROMANIA: VLAD THE IMPALER (VLAD TEPES)

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

Vlad III, known as Vlad the Impaler (Romanian: Vlad Țepeș, [ˈvlad ˈt͡sepeʃ]) or Vlad Dracula, was the Prince of Wallachia three different times. The bust below, located in the Old Town in Central Bucharest, represents his 2nd reign.

IMG_6542IMG_6543

7aug17 Bucharest, Romania

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “BUCHAREST, ROMANIA: VLAD THE IMPALER (VLAD TEPES)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s