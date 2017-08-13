BUCHAREST, ROMANIA: VLAD THE IMPALER (VLAD TEPES)

Vlad III, known as Vlad the Impaler (Romanian: Vlad Țepeș, [ˈvlad ˈt͡sepeʃ]) or Vlad Dracula, was the Prince of Wallachia three different times. The bust below, located in the Old Town in Central Bucharest, represents his 2nd reign.
7aug17 Bucharest, Romania
I have a post about him, but I had no idea they actually have a bust in Bucharest – thank you!
🙂 And depending on where I’m headed after Bucharest, IF I have time, I hope to take a train to Transylvania and around, closer to his origins…
How exciting! Will be waiting for your reports 😺
