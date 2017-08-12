BUCHAREST, ROMANIA 🇷🇴: PALACE OF THE PARLIAMENT

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

After the 1989 revolution, it became known as the “People’s House.” Nicolae Ceaușescu, their communist leader, had it built. There was, and still is, lots of controversy surrounding it because he ordered the leveling of monasteries, factories, and neighborhoods in order to see his grand dream fulfilled. Many average Romanians suffered, and thousands worked on the construction, including soldiers under forced labor. They say about 3,000 people died while working on it. It is also said that he modeled the project after Pyongyang, North Korea. Easy to see: dictators full of greed while the citizens are impoverished…in due time, PEOPLE WILL REVOLT. Hence, Ceaușescu and his wife were finally stopped in 1989, given a televised mock trial, and SHOT DEAD on live Romanian tv. 


6aug17 Bucharest, Romania 🇷🇴 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s