BUCHAREST, ROMANIA 🇷🇴: PALACE OF THE PARLIAMENT

After the 1989 revolution, it became known as the “People’s House.” Nicolae Ceaușescu, their communist leader, had it built. There was, and still is, lots of controversy surrounding it because he ordered the leveling of monasteries, factories, and neighborhoods in order to see his grand dream fulfilled. Many average Romanians suffered, and thousands worked on the construction, including soldiers under forced labor. They say about 3,000 people died while working on it. It is also said that he modeled the project after Pyongyang, North Korea. Easy to see: dictators full of greed while the citizens are impoverished…in due time, PEOPLE WILL REVOLT. Hence, Ceaușescu and his wife were finally stopped in 1989, given a televised mock trial, and SHOT DEAD on live Romanian tv.