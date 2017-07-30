POLITIKS OF GRAFFITI 38: TINY “DICK RUSHMORE”

Week 37: Experts in authoritarianism advise to keep a list of things subtly changing around you, so you’ll remember.

July 29, 2017 https://medium.com/@Amy_Siskind/week-37-experts-in-authoritarianism-advise-to-keep-a-list-of-things-subtly-changing-around-you-so-95953670b72a

This was a week of complete disarray within the Trump regime: firings, resignations, withdrawals. Trump distracted and played to his remaining base all week by targeting marginalized groups, and ramping up hateful rhetoric.

Also of note, and a continuation from Week 36: Republicans are turning on Trump — this week, not just in words this week, but in actions. And in response, by firing Priebus and replacing him with a general, Trump seems to be preparing for an aggressive approach towards the legislative branch.

A meme this week: