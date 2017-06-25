POLITIKS OF GRAFFITI 33: THE GREAT POLITICAL SWINDLE

Week 32 of trump’s presidency: Experts in authoritarianism advise to keep a list of things subtly changing around you, so you’ll remember.

June 24, 2017 https://medium.com/@Amy_Siskind/week-32-experts-in-authoritarianism-advise-to-keep-a-list-of-things-subtly-changing-around-you-so-252680d31be6

There were signs this week that our democracy is fading. The unusual process undertaken by McConnell in attempting to pass AHCA without Senate input or public support. Alarming evidence that Russia may have tampered with 2016 Election Day results, and possibly with help from the Trump campaign. The Trump regime taking steps to shut down access for the media, while our country burns in bigotry and hate.

Trump-Russia is still the dominate theme, as investigations open on new fronts, and Trump regime members go quiet and lawyer up. Trump continues to deny Russian interference, which will undoubtedly lead to it continuing in upcoming elections — of course to his benefit.

