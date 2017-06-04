COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: it’s always ourselves we find in the sea… 🌊🏄🏼🇺🇸

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

“For whatever we lose (like a you or a me), it’s always ourselves we find in the sea.”~E. E. Cummings

3jun17. 2nd Street Beach 🌊 in Cocoa Beach, FL

Advertisements

One thought on “COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: it’s always ourselves we find in the sea… 🌊🏄🏼🇺🇸

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s