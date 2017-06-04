COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: it’s always ourselves we find in the sea… 🌊🏄🏼🇺🇸 Published on June 4, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel “For whatever we lose (like a you or a me), it’s always ourselves we find in the sea.”~E. E. Cummings 3jun17. 2nd Street Beach 🌊 in Cocoa Beach, FL Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestMorePrintEmailPocketLinkedInLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: it’s always ourselves we find in the sea… 🌊🏄🏼🇺🇸”
Wonderful capture of the water and the hair.
